Dolores Huerta to speak at rally supporting Sacramento teacher strike

Sacramento city schools are closed for the fourth day since the strike began.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Civil rights activist and labor leader, Dolores Huerta, is set to speak at a rally on Monday morning in support of the striking teachers within the Sacramento City Unified School District.

Huerta is a Mexican-American social activist who formed the United Farm Workers union with Cesar Chavez.

Teacher's Strike Latest

Officials with the Sacramento City Unified School District said Sunday they've picked up negotiations with labor unions in an effort to bring students back to the classroom.

However, it wasn't enough to stave off a Monday school closure. The district confirmed all schools will be closed on March 28, however they're hoping to reach agreements soon.

District officials said they sent the Sacramento City Teachers Association a counterproposal enhancing a proposal sent to the union earlier in the week. They said it enhances pay, increases a one-time stipend for the 2021-22 school year and more. A full breakdown on the counterproposal can be found HERE.

The SCTA has been on strike after contract negotiations fell through last week.

The Sacramento City Unified School District canceled classes Wednesday at its 76 schools, affecting 43,000 students, after negotiations failed with the Sacramento City Teachers Association and the Service Employees International Union Local 1021.

The unions — representing 2,800 teachers and 1,800 school employees — voted overwhelmingly earlier this month to strike. Teachers say Sacramento has serious staffing shortages despite federal funding and a district budget surplus that it could tap.

