In two more days, Independence Day fireworks season kicks off in Sacramento.

Sacramento is ranked 15th out of 100 cities on the list of the best places to celebrate the Fourth of July, according to WalletHub (New York is number 1 and San Bernardino is 100).

As all these kinds of rankings go, it’s probably best to take this one with a grain of salt – after all, it lists San Francisco three spots lower than Sacramento, despite the spectacle of watching fireworks from the Golden Gate Bridge.

In any case, blowing your hand off with an artillery shell is a sure-fire way to ruin the day, so public officials urge celebrators to observe the fireworks ordinances in their area. Rules vary slightly, but the general idea is to restrict fireworks usage to July 4 and the days leading up to it, and to prohibit the most dangerous types of fireworks. Only licensed vendors may sell fireworks.

The following are fireworks ordinances in the Sacramento area:

City of Sacramento:

Use of "safe and sane" fireworks is allowed from noon June 28 through midnight July 4.

Fireworks booths may open for business starting June 28 from noon to 10 p.m. They may continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 29-July 4

Residents can turn in or report illegal fireworks by calling 916-264-5471

Those with questions or complaints about fireworks and fireworks booths may email the Fire Prevention Team at: prevention@sfd.cityofsacramento.org

A City of Sacramento webpage includes additional safety tips.

Sacramento County:

Fireworks in the "safe and sane" category are allowed from noon June 28 to 10 p.m. July 4, according to county ordinance.

Prohibited fireworks in the county include: Rockets, firecrackers, roman candles, squibs, torpedo canes, fire balloon, wire-core sparklers, wooden-core sparklers, black cartridge or other combustible devices or explosive substances of any kind.

Fireworks stands can begin sales at noon June 28 and must conclude by 10 p.m. July 4.

Information on Elk Grove fireworks rules can be found here.

Look here for Roseville

Look here for Davis

Look here for Stockton

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!

