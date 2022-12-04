DoorDasher accused of stealing cat from Sacramento home loses job

Ashley Prasad is left worrying for her cat's safety.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento woman said a DoorDash driver stole her cat off her driveway back in March 2022.

Ashley Prasad recently posted to Facebook saying that her cat, Mia, was taken off her driveway on Mar. 12 and is still missing.

She contacted DoorDash and law enforcement but said she still has little in terms of answers. A month later, she's still trying to track down her cat.

ABC10 reached out to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office regarding the incident, but the message was not immediately returned.

Video Prasad shared with ABC10 shows the driver seeing the cat under the car, placing the cat near the porch, retrieving the cat from under the car after it ran back and walking back to the delivery car and driving away.

After Prasad reached out to DoorDash, Prasad was disappointed in the result.

"DoorDash won’t give any sort of information or update after calling every day for the last 2 weeks and all they have done is terminate the person that took her," she said on Facebook.

ABC10 reached out to DoorDash to follow up on the incident. They confirmed that the driver was removed from their platform.

A spokesperson for DoorDash called the act "completely unacceptable" in a statement to ABC10.

"This behavior is completely unacceptable and we’ve deactivated the Dasher involved while we investigate further. We understand how distressing this situation must be for the customer and have reached out to offer our support. We have also contacted law enforcement and stand ready to assist with any investigation," a spokesperson for DoorDash told ABC10.

For now, Prasad is left concerned for the cat's safety. She's asking for anyone with information on the incident or person to reach out to her.

"I just want Mia home and I want justice for the stress and distress this woman has caused," Prasad wrote on Facebook.

