2 dead after being ejected from car after crashing into trees in North Sacramento, CHP says

CHP believe speed played a factor in the crash.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people are dead after a car crashed into several trees in North Sacramento on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol [CHP].

A spokesperson for CHP said two people were ejected from a Toyota Prius after crashing at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, when the driver couldn't make a turn along the offramp of Raley Boulevard because he was allegedly speeding.

CHP said the driver was 35-years-old but didn't release his identity. The passenger's description or identity was not released as of publication.

Law enforcement said they don't know if drugs or alcohol are connected to the fatal crash.