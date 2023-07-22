x
Two hurt in Sacramento shooting

Police arrested two people at the scene who they say were armed.

SACRAMENTO, California — Two people were hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 12:18 a.m. in the 3700 block of Ripley Street, according to police. Two people were shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries which officers described as non-life-threatening.

Officers arrested two people at the scene who were allegedly armed with a gun. The two, who police have not identified, were arrested for firearms related charges.

