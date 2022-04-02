Sacramento police released a statement saying they can confirm their officers responded to a report of a physical battery.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are increasing patrols downtown after a woman was allegedly attacked neat 8th and J Streets.

“She was pretty nervous. She was scared," said Pete’s Pizza Owner AJ Chatha.

He spoke with ABC10 Friday saying the woman came running into his restaurant Tuesday night.

“She came in, and she said hey there is a homeless guy out there who tried to grab her by the neck as she walking to our restaurant," said Chatha.

He said he personally walked her back to her property to make sure she got home safely.

“And that’s not the first time it has happened. It has happened before," Chatha added. "We get customers in here who run in and so hey so and so tried to chase them down.”

"We take reports of these types of crimes incredibly seriously and urge anyone who has a similar experience to immediately call 911 for police assistance," police said.

Chatha said he just opened his restaurant in the area of the alleged attack and worries about the growing mental health and homeless crisis.

“They’re struggling you know, but at the same time it is not good for businesses,” he said.

Sacramento police tell ABC10 they will now be increasing patrols downtown because of the incident.

Meanwhile, the big question is what’s being done to address the homeless crisis.

The city plans to continue opening safe ground options. For example, portions of Miller Park are opening as a temporary safe ground site on Monday.