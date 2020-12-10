Downtown Sacramento bar hosting 'Bachelorette' season premiere watch party

With Sacramento-native Clare Crawley kicking off a rumored double season, it's best to watch live.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — SMIC's Bar in Downtown Sacramento is hosting "The Bachelorette" viewing parties every Tuesday, starting on Oct. 13 for the season premiere.

Located at 1200 K Street, the bar will be full of fun games and "chambongs" (large, oddly shaped champagne flutes) while The Bachelorette plays on the big screen.

Expect dinner and a show: SMIC's is known for farm-to-fork dishes and a collection of local wines and craft beers.

Hometown sweetheart, Clare Crawley, is this season's Bachelorette in what is rumored to be a double season (two Bachelorettes), so you are not going to want to be anywhere else but in Sacramento when you watch.

SMIC's is pulling out all the stops since fans have waited months for this season after the coronavirus pandemic delayed production. The bar encourages people interested in the watch party to make a reservation in advance to secure a table.

The Bachelorette airs at 8:00 p.m. Tuesdays on ABC. Oct. 13 is the season premiere.