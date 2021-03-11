7 downtown Sacramento businesses burglarized overnight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Seven businesses in downtown Sacramento were victims of burglaries from overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

According to the Sacramento Police Department , the burglaries happened between J and L Streets from 10th to 12th Streets overnight Tuesday, Nov. 2, to Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Police do not have any suspect information to share right now. The department is asking anyone with information about these incidents to call them at 916-808-5471.