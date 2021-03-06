Downtown Sacramento Farmers' Market returns for the summer

Moderna first and second doses will be offered for free to those 18 years and older.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Downtown Sacramento Farmers' Market is finally back for the summer, with farm-to-fork food available starting Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The weekly market will be at its well-known spot along the Capitol Mall at 6th and Capitol every Wednesday from June 16 to September 29. The market was previously held on Thursdays.

While there, shoppers can choose from locally-sourced fruits, vegetables, herbs, cheeses, baked goods and more.

The Downtown Farmers' Market will allow locals the chance the pick from fresh California-grown seasonal favorites like asparagus in the spring and apples in the fall. For chefs looking to bring farm-to-fork food to their restaurants and businesses, priority pickup will be from 9 to 10 a.m. and will include parking with easy access to farmers.

New measures have been put into place to keep people safe as the pandemic continues. These additions include:

Hand sanitizer stations

Frequent cleaning of market equipment

At the same time, the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, Sacramento County and Drip Hydration are partnering to offer COVID-19 vaccines as the Capitol Mall Farmers' Market. Moderna first and second doses will be offered for free to those 18 years and older. To sign up for a vaccine visit this website and select the location set for the Farmers' Market.

Not sure how to get to the Downtown Sacramento Farmers' Market?

The SacRT Light Rail will take you straight to Capitol Mall. Or you can ride your bike and take advantage of free bike valet services at the 9th and J entrance. For those driving over, paid street parking is available as well as a paid parking garage at City Hall garage 10th Street, between J & I St for a $5 flat rate.

