Sacramento Railyard fire sits at 45 acres, started by mowing being conducted

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A vegetation fire has been contained near 7th and B Streets in downtown Sacramento.

The fire was reported through an alert service just before 4 p.m. Friday.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire grew to about 45 acres and began from "mowing being conducted in the area."

Incident info: The vegetation fire near North 7th Street and North B Street has been contained and is standing at 45 acres. A total of 3-alarms of fire personnel and equipment remain on scene to mop up. The fire began from mowing being conducted in the area. pic.twitter.com/BznQw49iFg — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 21, 2022

This is one of a handful of other fires that have broken out Friday. This includes a fire in Rio Linda, Yuba County's Golden Fire, and the Dunnigan Fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

