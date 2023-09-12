x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Sacramento police shoot man seen armed on top of downtown parking garage

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a man standing on top of a parking garage near Yard House in the Downtown Commons area
Credit: ABC10

SACRAMENTO, California — An investigation is underway after Sacramento police shot a man seen armed on top of a downtown parking garage Tuesday.

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a man standing on top of a parking garage near Yard House in the Downtown Commons area holding a firearm in one hand around 1:40 a.m.

Gunshots were heard around 5:15 a.m. It is not clear what condition the man is in. The Sacramento Police Department said no officers were injured.

Roads near DOCO are closed as police respond to the incident. For drivers and anyone walking on the sidewalk,  L Street to J Street is blocked off as well as 3rd Street to 5th Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

California fast food workers to get $20 minimum wage under new deal

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

More Videos

In Other News

Sacramento police shoot armed man on top of downtown parking garage

Before You Leave, Check This Out