Sacramento police shoot man seen armed on top of downtown parking garage

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a man standing on top of a parking garage near Yard House in the Downtown Commons area

SACRAMENTO, California — An investigation is underway after Sacramento police shot a man seen armed on top of a downtown parking garage Tuesday.

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a man standing on top of a parking garage near Yard House in the Downtown Commons area holding a firearm in one hand around 1:40 a.m.

Gunshots were heard around 5:15 a.m. It is not clear what condition the man is in. The Sacramento Police Department said no officers were injured.

Roads near DOCO are closed as police respond to the incident. For drivers and anyone walking on the sidewalk, L Street to J Street is blocked off as well as 3rd Street to 5th Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Watch more on ABC10