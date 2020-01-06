Clean up planned in downtown Sacramento after protests, vandalism

Community leaders have invited the public to help clean up the damage in Sacramento after several businesses were damaged or looted.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The group Downtown Sac is asking people to come out and help clean up after protests throughout the weekend left several businesses with broken windows and other damage.

The cleanup effort begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 1, at Ali Youssefi Square at 7th and K Street in downtown Sacramento. Volunteers planning to come and help out are asked to wear a mask, while gloves and hand sanitizer is recommended.

Downtown Sac is also looking for donations to help with the cleanup, including trash bags, brooms and dust bins.

The group Our Part Midtown is planning another cleanup event starting at 8 a.m. on Monday. The group plans to meet at Temple Coffee on 22nd and K Street.

A third group, OccuupyLove, plans to meet at 9 a.m. on Monday at Cesar Chavez Park in downtown Sacramento. Volunteers are asked to bring masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, and a positive attitude. The group is asking volunteers to sign a liability waiver and is asking for no minors.

Sunday marked the third day of protests in Sacramento following the death of George Floyd. Some of the businesses that suffered vandalism include Halal Food and Ice Cream, Pennisi’s Deli, PF Changs, 7-Eleven and a Subway restaurant along J Street.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said earlier on Sunday that the timing of the damage couldn't be worse for businesses. Some were hit with multiple traumas in a short amount of time. However, he says the city is ready to intervene immediately with $10 million in federal funds they received and voted to dedicated to small businesses on Tuesday.

