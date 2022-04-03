Teenager in custody following stabbing in Downtown Sacramento, police say

The Sacramento Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Friday officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 400 Block of K Street.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police say a teen was taken into custody following a stabbing that left another teen hurt.

The Sacramento Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Friday officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 400 Block of K Street. Once there, police said they found a male teen with at least one non-life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police said through their investigation they were able to find a suspect and take them into custody.

Police add this looks to be an isolated incident.