Teenager in custody following stabbing in Downtown Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police say a teen was taken into custody following a stabbing that left another teen hurt.
The Sacramento Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Friday officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 400 Block of K Street. Once there, police said they found a male teen with at least one non-life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Police said through their investigation they were able to find a suspect and take them into custody.
Police add this looks to be an isolated incident.
