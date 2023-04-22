x
Sacramento

Man killed in downtown Sacramento shooting

The Saturday morning homicide happened a block away from 2022's deadly mass shooting on K Street.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was killed in a shooting near the heart of Sacramento's bustling downtown district Saturday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Authorities say the deadly shooting began as a fight between two groups around 1:50 a.m. Saturday near 10th Street and L Street.

Police do not have information on the shooter, who they say is still at large. Photos from the scene show detectives focusing their investigation on a parking garage.

The shooting scene, near several restaurants and bars, is one block away from the location of a gang-related mass shooting in April 2022 that left six dead and 12 hurt.

