SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you were planning to go to the California Museum, you might want to wait until Wednesday.

The California Museum is set to close Tuesday, Dec. 10 as California inducts 10 new members to its hall of fame. The museum will reopen the next day with the new California Hall of Fame display.

The red carpet event will also force the street next to the museum — 10th street between P and O streets — to close starting at 4 p.m. The road will open at midnight on Wednesday.

Before the complete closure, traffic on 10th street in the area will reduce to one lane.

Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the California Museum announced the 10 people selected to join the state's Hall of Fame.

Dr. Maya Angelou – Writer, Poet, Performer and Teacher

– Writer, Poet, Performer and Teacher RuPaul Charles – Actor, Model, Singer, Songwriter, Television Personality and Author

– Actor, Model, Singer, Songwriter, Television Personality and Author Brandi Chastain – Athlete and Olympic Medalist

– Athlete and Olympic Medalist Dr. France A. Córdova – Astrophysicist

– Astrophysicist Tony Hawk – Skateboarder, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

– Skateboarder, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston – Author

– Author Reverend James M. Lawson, Jr. – Civil Rights Leader

– Civil Rights Leader George Lopez – Actor and Comedian

– Actor and Comedian Wolfgang Puck - Chef, Restaurateur and Entrepreneur

- Chef, Restaurateur and Entrepreneur Helen M. Turley – Winemaker and Vintner

The event is closed to the general public, but the California Museum said it plans to live stream the ceremony on Youtube.

Per usual, the California Museum will display an exhibit dedicated to the Hall of Fame starting Wednesday. The exhibit will include personal artifacts on loan from the current class of inductees.

The exhibit will be up until Nov. 1, 2020.

For a full list of who is in the California Hall of Fame, visit the California Museum website.

