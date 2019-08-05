SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UPDATE: May 8, 2019

Streets in downtown Sacramento are no open hours after police were forced to close them to cars and pedestrians because of demolition issues with the old Marshall Hotel.

Sacramento Police confirmed to ABC10 that 7th and L streets near the Golden 1 Center will be reopened to traffic, and crews will continue to demolish parts of the historic hotel.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Noise from a planned demolition at a downtown Sacramento building prompted multiple 911 calls Tuesday night and ended with authorities shutting down streets in the area as a precaution.

Sacramento police and fire crews closed streets at 8th and L streets and 7th and J streets to pedestrians and cars because of the demolition at the old Marshall Hotel located right next to the Golden 1 Center, on the northwest corner of 7th Street and L Street.

“Though they’re not expecting any sort of imminent collapse to the exterior of the building, we decided to shut down the streets,” said Sacramento Fire Department Capt. Keith Wade.

The historic hotel is getting demolished to make way for a new Hyatt hotel, adding to the rapid modernization of Sacramento's downtown.

A steel exoskeleton was put in place on the outside of the building while crews proceeded to demolish the interior. According to Wade, the demolition progressed “a little more aggressive than intended.”

“Right now, it is a ‘sit and wait’ as [crews] wait for the interior of this building to do what it is intended to do which is collapse fully," Wade said. "Then once they get equipment here [Wednesday], they will then start the full demolition of the inside of that building."

The road closures are expected to impact traffic during the morning commute on Wednesday.

