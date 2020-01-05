Dozens arrested after hundreds storm California's Capitol to protest stay-at-home orders

California Highway Patrol said 32 people were arrested and cited for violated a public health order, and one person was booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dozens of people were cited and at least one person was jailed Friday afternoon after hundreds of demonstrators stormed California's Capitol to protest the state's stay-at-home orders.

Protesters took to the streets demanding the state loosen stay-at-home guidelines issued by Governor Gavin Newsom in March to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said 32 people were arrested and cited for violated a public health order, and one person was booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

Greg Schmidt, and organizer of the so-called "Operation May Day" protest said people gathered to force Newsom to reopen the state, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"Are we going to put all these people at risk of losing their livelihood, losing their homes, the stress and anxiety of destroying an economy for the possibility of a virus killing a few more people," Schmidt asked rhetorically.

Schmidt posted an open letter to Newsom about the matter on Facebook, arguing that the virus is not a bigger threat than millions of people being out of work.

In California, about 3.8 million people have filed for unemployment since the state closed down except for essential workers and businesses.

"There's no reason for this quarantine," Schmidt said. "It's now become something of a political issue and the governor has basically gone rogue. We were told that we had a pandemic that had exponential growth. That never happened in California."

But despite the large crowds at protests across the state on Friday, critics of reopening state — including Newsom — say it's far too early to do so, because it would cancel out the work the Californians have already done to keep the virus mitigated.

At last count, at least 50,442 people in California — the country's most populated state — have tested positive for the virus, and 2,073 people have died. Newsom and others say those low numbers in the state are because social distancing worked to save lives.

Schmidt argues that Californians came together for the greater good of the state and stayed home, but now it's time to open.

"We need to get back to work and if you feel you're at risk — mask up or don't go out, but you can't stop the rest of the economy from living. That's not the answer," Schmidt said. "You don't know who has it or who doesn't have it and you're never going to know. That's the problem. You're never going to know, but you don't lock down society - as a whole."

An ABC News poll shows most people are still uncomfortable in public places. The poll finds that 80% of respondents are unlikely to go out to public places like restaurants, movie theaters, churches, and sporting events, even if restrictions on public activity were lifted at this time.

Dr. Tecoy Porter, a local pastor and activist says reopening now would be detrimental to everyone, especially communities of color.

"I know that the economy has taken a major hit, and a lot of people's personal economy has taken a major hit," said Porter. "But we cannot put economy before humanity. I want to live so that I can make money in the future."

