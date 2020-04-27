Dozens flock to Sacramento rivers, parks to beat the heat over the weekend

Even closing off the parking lots couldn't keep the crowds away from the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As temperatures rose outside over the weekend so did the number of people flocking to parks and rivers.

People were boating, swimming, or just catching the sun at the Sacramento River on Sunday.

Sheila Daveiga and her husband got up bright and early to take their boat out hoping to beat the crowd. Daveiga says visitors packed Discovery Park within hours, and, by noon, she had enough.

“It’s time to go - too many people, too much crowd. The beaches are packed. People are not six feet apart,” Daveiga said.

Boat after boat docked into the Sacramento River. Yolo County monitors some portions of the Sacramento River just in case anything needs to be done to control the crowds.

“It would have to be pretty egregious for enforcement to be needed, but, right now, we're focused on education [and[ letting people know why they shouldn't be in big crowds,” said Michael Works, an official for Yolo County.

Sgt. Eric Dales with the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area said they closed off the parking lot to discourage people from driving over from other areas, but even that didn’t stop the crowd.

“They are parking in the outside edges of the park units and recreating either by walking in or jogging in,” said Sgt. Dales.

Many people were seen staying in their family pods away from other people, but that wasn’t the case with everyone out at the Sacramento River.

Authorities say, if you decide to take your family out to a park or river, make sure to keep your distance from others, and, if the crowds get big, the best thing to do is just leave.

