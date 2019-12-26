SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Harvard University professor, author and Sacramento Native Dr. Cornel West will speak at the Sacramento Public Library.

The library will host Dr. West at the Central Library at 828 I Street on Thursday, Dec. 26. He will lead a discussion described as a "Socratic dialogue," which is a method in which a group of people use questions and conversation to find value in the truth of individual opinions. It is not a debate. The topic at this event is "where do we go from this moment in time into a new decade."

Dr. West is a professor of the practice of public philosophy at Harvard University. He has appeared on the Bill Maher Show, CNN and C-Span and has penned 20 books, including his memoir, 'Brother West: Living and Loving Out Loud.'

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and last one hour. It will be free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the event's page on Facebook or call the library at (916) 264-2700.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Sacramento Public Library hits 1.35M digital checkouts