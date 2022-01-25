Drag queen Bingo fundraisers for Sacramento youth and LGBT groups postponed

Dangers posed by the recent COVID-19 positive case surge led the city's Rainbow Chamber of Commerce to push back two upcoming game nights by several weeks.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday its plan to postpone a Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser initially set for Feb. 3 because of concerns over COVID-19.

March 3 is the new tentative date for the nighttime gaming event meant to raise money for 916 Ink, a Sacramento-based youth nonprofit focused on teaching creative writing, literacy and communication.

Another game night fundraiser initially set for Jan. 6 was also pushed back, this one set to benefit the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus. The new tentative date for this fundraiser is April 7.

Organizations typically raise between $500 and $1,500 per game, according to the Rainbow Chamber of Commerce.