Three sisters, one plan | DRiP Espresso coffee shop opening soon

"You come in here to be seen, to feel safe, and to be able to express yourself wholeheartedly with no drawbacks at all," says general manager Keiona Williamson.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three sisters who were born and raised in Sacramento are opening their own coffee shop called DRiP Espresso.

Keiona Williamson, Taylor White, and Jasmine Bronson-White were born and raised in Sacramento and have been inspired throughout the pandemic to start their own coffee shop.

According to their website, “DRiP is a black, woman, and sister-owned coffee shop where we center espresso, community and culture. We serve as a hub for Sacramento, attracting espresso-loving, foodie types and community seekers. This is where anyone can come to connect, learn and engage with one another all while enjoying our delicious drinks, foods and pastries. We pride ourselves on sourcing our ingredients locally from BI-POC, women, or LGBTQIA+ vendors."

Previously, their parents Jaeda and Lenny Barnes owned Good Vibes Vegan Cafe. Lenny recently passed away, and Jaeda decided to go in a new direction, subleasing the space to her daughters.

"My parents had a vision for this place to be a space where people can come in and feel good about themselves and eat good nutritious food," Keiona said.

Now, these sisters have turned it into what they're calling DRiP Espresso Community and Culture, and are feeling fortunate to carry on their father's legacy and to be able to continue the dream that their father had.

“My sisters and I were talking and just, throughout the pandemic, it was a constant thing for us," Jasmine said. "It was important that we search for a place where we can just converse and do work, homework, just a place for us and that was really lacking in the Sacramento area. So, it's kind of like divine timing. We thought, ‘let's just create this space that we’ve been searching for.'”

The sisters started a fundraiser through iFundWomen four months ago, and they used it as a platform to reach out and build connections directly throughout the Sacramento region.

Through their iFundWomen campaign, they have raised a little over $7,000, which has allowed them to buy new equipment to fully furnish the place, inching the opening date closer and closer.

Once fully up and running, DRiP plans on collaborating with local farmers and bakers. They want to make sure that they showcase each and every talent Sacramento has to offer.

"We need to be intentional about making sure people also have a place that they feel like home and that, when they're in Midtown, they can participate in Sacramento's Farm to Fork culture and Sacramento's Artisanal coffee culture. DRiP is a place that has owners who are invested in their community's well-being," Keiona said.

In terms of what is on the menu, DRiP would be selling espresso-based drinks such as latte's, cappuccino's, americano's, macchiato's, along with sweet and savory food options that include tartines, power bowls and smoothies.

When they say they have something for everybody, they mean it. DRiP Espresso specifically caters to the gluten-free, nut-free, and vegan community.

DRiP Espresso plans to open in mid-February of 2022. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates and take a look at their website for more information.

