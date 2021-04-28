Driver dies from injuries after motorcyclist crashes through windshield

The motorcyclist was still wearing his helmet when he was struck. The force carried him through the windshield of the Toyota, striking the driver in the head & face.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man who suffered critical injuries in a freak multi-vehicle accident on Highway 99 in Sacramento over the weekend has died at the hospital.

The crash happened on Saturday, April 24, just after noon on southbound Highway 99, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to the report from the California Highway Patrol (CHP), it all started when a Modesto man riding his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle lost a saddle bag on the highway.

The motorcyclist pulled over into the center median to attempt to retrieve the bag, which was sitting in the #1 lane, CHP said. Before he could get to it, a car struck the saddlebag and spilled its contents into the lane. When the motorcyclist again went for his things, he was struck by a 2002 Toyota Corolla driven by a 42-year-old Stockton man.

The motorcyclist was still wearing his helmet when he was struck, and the force carried him onto the hood and through the windshield of the Toyota, striking the Stockton man in the head and face. The Toyota was then struck from behind by a 2006 Honda Civic, which was in turn struck by a 2007 Mercedes GL450, according to the CHP report.

Both the motorcyclist and the Toyota driver were rushed to the hospital with major injuries. The drivers of the other vehicles only sustained minor injuries, according to CHP.

On April 27, the Toyota driver succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Police have not identified the deceased man, the motorcyclist, or any of the other drivers in this incident.

CHP is still investigating if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Read more from ABC10

WATCH ALSO: Elk Grove considers suspending 4th of July fireworks display