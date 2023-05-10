Driver in critical condition after crash on Capitol City Freeway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A driver is in critical condition after a fiery crash on Business 80 Thursday.
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, it happened on Business 80 at 29th Street and the H Street on ramp.
The driver went off the road, hit a wall and their vehicle caught fire. The fire department says bystanders pulled the man out of the vehicle and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
