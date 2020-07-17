Driver intentionally hits, injures two bicyclists in Midtown Sacramento, police say

Two bicyclists are in the hospital with major injuries after somebody driving a vehicle intentionally hit them both in separate incidents Monday evening, police say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two bicyclists are in the hospital with major injuries after somebody driving a vehicle intentionally hit them both in separate incidents Monday evening, Sacramento police said.

The accidents happened around 6:20 p.m. near 26th and P streets and 26th and S streets, police said. When officers arrived to the P Street accident, they were alerted of another accident just blocks away.

While investigating, officers determined that the same driver was involved in both accidents. Both victims are expected to survive.

Sacramento police officials told ABC10 that the unidentified driver allegedly hit both bicyclists intentionally. The driver was detained and is expected to be arrested on felony assault charges, police said.

