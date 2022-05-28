Multi-vehicle crash injures 5 on State Route 12 in Sacramento County

A big rig car hauler was involved in the major-injury crash Friday on State Route 12, officials with the CHP say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The driver of a car allegedly hit by a semi-truck on State Route 12 Friday, causing a 7-car pileup, has been released from the hospital in a recovery that the California Highway Patrol (CHP) called "miraculous."

According to the CHP, before 2:15 p.m. Friday, heavy traffic was stopped on the eastbound side of State Route 12 in Sacramento County east of Jackson Slough Road.

While traffic was stopped for unknown reasons, a semi truck hauling cars reportedly failed to slow down or stop in time, when approaching the line of cars.

The semi-truck crashed into the back of a white minivan causing a chain reaction crash into three other vehicles in front of the minivan, the CHP says.

The truck then crossed into the westbound lane and hit two more cars that were traveling westbound, according to the CHP. Officials say the truck then crashed down an embankment.

The driver of the minivan was taken to an area hospital via an air ambulance with major injuries. In a medical recovery that the CHP called "miraculous", the minivan driver, who was not expected to survive the crash, was released from the hospital hours later with only a broken arm.

Four other patients were taken via ground ambulances to area hospitals with minor injuries, officers say.

The CHP's South Sacramento office says they are now investigating the crash and do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors.

