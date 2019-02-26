SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Drowning Accident Rescue Team (DART) is preparing for major weather in the Sacramento region.

"With a major weather event like this, we're gonna have everything ready to go," said Cole Glenwright, public information officer with DART. "We're conducting additional training, and we're really making sure that, in the event any sort of water rescue call comes in- whether it's a vehicle into a river or a flooding incident-, our team will be ready to assist."

DART is an all volunteer organization which is funded completely by donations, grants, and fundraiser events.

"Our volunteers have full time day jobs generally, or are in school, retired or train continuously," Glenwright said. "We're trained at the same standards as any other professional team would be."

When DART gets a message, they need to go. The organization is a mutual aid 911 asset and works with fire departments in the region.

"As an all volunteer agency, we can be paged out from wherever we are," Glenwright said. "If we're out at our regular day jobs or at [the] university and we get the 911 call, we go right from there."

One of the ways Glenwright and the rest of the DART team stay ready is by loading up their cars with gear like safety equipment, wet suits, helmets, and water bottles.

Inside their rig, every compartment is full of tools.

They have full dry suits, additional scuba tanks, and bags filled with 50 feet of rope. They recommend these bags so you can throw a rope out to someone stuck in the water.

Continue the conversation with Ananda on Facebook.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Elk Grove, Lodi schools offer crisis support for students after Stockton shooting