Amazon workers evacuated from Sacramento building after nearby dumpster fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Smoke entered the Amazon facility in Sacramento after a dumpster fire ignited just outside the building.
The building at 4900 W. Elkhorn Blvd., was evacuated after smoke rolled into the facility, though no injuries have been reported.
A mountain of cardboard burned inside the dumpster just after 6 a.m. on Thursday, according to Sacramento police. Local fire companies then executed a smoke removal of the building and Amazon workers were let back inside.
