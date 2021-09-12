Amazon workers evacuated from Sacramento building after nearby dumpster fire

Police reported the large cardboard fire on the building's exterior, then workers needed to be evacuated when smoke rolled into the facility.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Smoke entered the Amazon facility in Sacramento after a dumpster fire ignited just outside the building.

The building at 4900 W. Elkhorn Blvd., was evacuated after smoke rolled into the facility, though no injuries have been reported.

A mountain of cardboard burned inside the dumpster just after 6 a.m. on Thursday, according to Sacramento police. Local fire companies then executed a smoke removal of the building and Amazon workers were let back inside.

