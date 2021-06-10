New Dunkin' in Sacramento to have grand opening on Saturday

The new store is the only location for the chain in Sacramento, for now, but the company is planning more locations in the area for the future.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A "next-generation" Dunkin' store will be having its grand opening in Sacramento on Saturday.

So far, the store at 8351 Bruceville Road is the only one in Sacramento, though some others are operating in the region.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and can’t wait to bring this innovative new restaurant to the Sacramento community,” said Andrea Padilla, Dunkin’ franchisee in a news release. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep Sacramento running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”

A spokesperson for the company said the new location is the latest in their big expansion into Northern California and says there are more Dunkins' to come in the future.

The company touts the new location as the "Dunkin's store of the future," featuring the company's new next-generation design. It's one of only 50 or more new and remodeled Dunkin' restaurants with the new design this year.

Some new elements at the location include its modern design and eight cold drinks served through a tap system, which includes coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. An area dedicated to mobile pickups will also be available.

Down the line, the store will integrate digital kiosks.

Dunkin' is known for its coffees, donuts, bagels and muffins. They have more than 12,600 restaurants worldwide.

WATCH ALSO: Inside the UC Davis coffee lab