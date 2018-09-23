If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Dutch Bros locations in the Sacramento area will hold a fundraiser for fallen Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk.

Certain locations will donate $1 from each drink sold on Sunday, September 23 to Deputy Stasyuk's memorial fund. The fundraiser runs from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. according to a post on Instagram.

Donations from Dutch Bros will go to a fund set up through the CAHP Credit Union. You can donate to Deputy Stasyuk's fund by clicking here.

Locations participating in the fundraiser include Dutch Bros in Sacramento, South Sacramento, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Fair Oaks, Granite Bay, Roseville, Rocklin, Auburn, Elk Grove, Woodland and Davis.

Deputy Stasyuk was killed in the line of duty on September 17, 2018. He and his partner were responding to a report of an issue with a customer at a Pep Boys auto parts store on Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova when the shooting happened.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, September 29 in Roseville.

Stasyuk was a four-and-a-half-year veteran of the sheriff’s department.

