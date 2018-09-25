Dutch Bros locations in the Sacramento area raised a total of $62,647 for fallen Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk this past Sunday.

Certain locations donated $1 from each drink sold on Sept. 23 to the deputy's memorial fund. The fundraiser ran from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. according to a post on Instagram.

The donations from Dutch Bros will now go to a fund set up through the CAHP Credit Union. You can still donate to Deputy Stasyuk's fund by clicking here.

Locations participating in the fundraiser included Dutch Bros in Sacramento, South Sacramento, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Fair Oaks, Granite Bay, Roseville, Rocklin, Auburn, Elk Grove, Woodland and Davis.

Deputy Stasyuk was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 17, 2018. He and his partner were responding to a report of an issue with a customer at a Pep Boys auto parts store on Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova when the shooting happened.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 29 in Roseville.

Stasyuk was a four-and-a-half-year veteran of the sheriff’s department.

