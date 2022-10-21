'Tough love, man': Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reflects on dad's Sacramento wrestling career

Ahead of his DC Comics debut in 'Black Adam,' Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sat down with Mark S. Allen to talk about his connection to Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is taking on the leading role of a DC Comics anti-hero for the first time in "Black Adam" — now out in theaters.

Our Mark S. Allen sat down with The Rock to talk about not only his new movie role, but also his father Rocky Johnson's roots in Sacramento wrestling.

"We had a complicated relationship," Johnson told ABC10. "Tough love, man."

Rocky Johnson started wrestling at a TV station in Sacramento, while The Rock said he started his career in Tennessee.

Before wrestling organizations like WWE, local news stations would host wrestling matches.

"The one thing I know that he relied on is the same thing I relied on when I first started — which was always listening to the audience," said Johnson.

He also said his father comes to his mind all the time, including when playing his new character Black Adam.

According to the Associated Press, Johnson's entry to the superhero business comes at a crucial juncture for the DC Extended Universe, which has been plagued of late by scandal and misfires.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has promised a “reset” to the studio's DC operations to implement a more Marvel-like, 10-year structure and improve quality.