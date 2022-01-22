Three injured during early morning shooting in Sacramento

The three victims are suffering non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early Saturday morning shooting sent three people to the hospital, the Sacramento Police Department says.

At about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Sacramento Police Department were sent to the 7200 block of Franklin Boulevard on reports of a shooting.

After officers arrived on scene, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officers provided medical aide to the victims until crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victims to an area hospital.

The Sacramento Police Department has described the injuries as "non-life-threatening." They say no other details on the case are available at this time.

Photos from the scene indicate that the triple shooting happened near a restaurant.

