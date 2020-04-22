Earth Day 2020 | Sacramento celebrates 50 years with chalk art, online activities

For the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Sacramento climate activists tackle the climate crisis while practicing social distancing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, a monumental mark that would have seen millions of people filling parks, stadiums, and plazas around the world.

But with bans on gathering and stay at home orders, Earth Day 2020 will have to go digital.

Earth Day is the biggest day of the year for climate and environmental justice demonstrations. The Environmental Council of Sacramento [ECOS], which organizes Sacramento Earth Day, says the annual festival "typically raises 15 percent of the group's annual budget" in a press release.

However, Sacramento Earth Day, which would have been in its 15th year, was canceled due to the coronavirus, and the Sacramento chapter of March for Science and Fridays for Future were forced to postpone their planned climate strike.

That hasn't stopped climate activists from celebrating Earth Day, while still keeping physical distant.

Remote Earth Week Sacramento goes live tomorrow. Activists of all ages organized street art, a fundraiser, and live online events to commemorate 50 years.

Members of youth-led organizations like Sunrise Movements and Fridays for Future are leading a Climate Chalk Out. Small groups of people will safely decorate their homes and public spaces with environment-inspired chalk art around the Sacramento area.

The California Capitol Building, Sacramento City Hall, and Downtown Commons are all expected to be hit with creative chalk art creations. If interested in chalking, you can sign up here.

Remote Earth Week will also help benefit local organizations who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. A fundraiser for Services Not Sweeps Coalition will be held online on April 23. Money will be raised through an online silent auction and virtual "tip jars."

A 12-hour long livestream will be accessible to all starting April 24, and will include education, entertainment, and virtual town halls featuring Q&A sessions with local leaders.

Other Earth Day celebrations have also moved online. Global Earth Day organizers are holding digital events and encouraging people to take action against the climate crisis.

You can start observing Earth Day extremely early by watching a meteor shower, with peak times after midnight, April 22. Find out best times and places to watch here.

For more entertainment, you can also watch films from the Wild & Scenic Film Festival and check out the Sacramento Zoo's Facebook page for livestreams and videos featuring lemurs, red pandas, and more.

