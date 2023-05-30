Woman dies after being hit on eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento

The crash happened just east of Howe Avenue around 5 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian died after being hit on eastbound Highway 50 Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just east of Howe Avenue around 4:45 a.m. The highway was closed around 4:50 a.m. and reopened around 7:15 a.m.

CHP received reports of a person walking with traffic in the #1 lane of the highway around 4:35 a.m. About 5 minutes later, the driver of a Toyota called 911 and said he hit a pedestrian. CHP says the driver tried to avoid hitting the pedestrian but was not able to avoid them.

The pedestrian, only identified as a woman, died at the scene. CHP says it's unknown if other vehicles hit the woman.

Neither the driver nor the woman is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash. The identity of the woman who died will be released once the family is notified.

