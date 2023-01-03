Lanes blocked on eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento due to vehicle fire

Two cars were fully engulfed in fire at 15th Street, according to California Highway Patrol. No one was injured.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lanes on eastbound Highway 50 are closed in Sacramento due to a vehicle fire, according to California Highway Patrol.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. and two cars were fully engulfed in fire at 15th Street, CHP told ABC10. No one was injured. There is no information on how the fire started.

The #3 and #4 lanes are blocked and CHP said the lanes are set to reopen around 9 a.m.

