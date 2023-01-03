Lanes blocked on eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento due to vehicle fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lanes on eastbound Highway 50 are closed in Sacramento due to a vehicle fire, according to California Highway Patrol.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. and two cars were fully engulfed in fire at 15th Street, CHP told ABC10. No one was injured. There is no information on how the fire started.
The #3 and #4 lanes are blocked and CHP said the lanes are set to reopen around 9 a.m.
