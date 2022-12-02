x
Sacramento

One man hospitalized after shooting in EDD parking lot

Police are investigating after receiving a call on Friday morning from an EDD security guard who reported hearing gunfire in the parking lot.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been injured after a shooting that occurred Friday morning in the parking lot of the Employment Development Department (EDD) on 50th street in Sacramento.

Sacramento Police received a call on April 22 at 11:30 a.m. from an EDD security guard who reported hearing gunfire in the parking lot. 

Security then approached the scene to find a man lying on the ground with bullet wounds on his back. 

Upon arrival, police located an 18-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries who was then transported to the hospital.

According to Sacramento Police witnesses described seeing two men flee the scene in a 2000’s Chevrolet Impala. 

No further details have been shared at this time.

More information is expected to be released as police investigate the incident.

