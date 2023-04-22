Elderly woman hurt in Sacramento fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire officials are investigating a Saturday morning blaze in Sacramento that left a woman hurt.
The fire broke out inside a home around 6:45 a.m. Saturday in the 6800 block of Arabella Way. Crews said they found smoke coming from the inside of a garage.
Firefighters rescued an elderly woman from the home. Medics took her to a hospital where she is in stable condition.
Investigators are now looking into the cause of the fire.
Watch more from ABC10: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office launches PSA to reduce crime
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8