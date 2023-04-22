x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Elderly woman hurt in Sacramento fire

The fire broke out around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire officials are investigating a Saturday morning blaze in Sacramento that left a woman hurt. 

The fire broke out inside a home around 6:45 a.m. Saturday in the 6800 block of Arabella Way. Crews said they found smoke coming from the inside of a garage.

Firefighters rescued an elderly woman from the home. Medics took her to a hospital where she is in stable condition.

Investigators are now looking into the cause of the fire.

Watch more from ABC10: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office launches PSA to reduce crime

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out