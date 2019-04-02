SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the hottest trends sweeping the nations is coming to Sacramento. JUMP bikes is now bringing 100 electric scooters to Downtown and West Sac this Friday.

Here are 5 things you need to know before jumping on an e-scooter:

1) What do I need to rent the scooter?

You will need to download the app, register and create an account.

2) Where can I find the scooters?

You’ll be able to find the scooters in the same racks where you can get the electric bikes in Downtown and West Sacramento. One noticeable difference between rentals here and other cities is you will not be able to leave scooters on sidewalks, you’ll have to park them back on the racks where you got them.

3) How fast can they go?

E-scooters can go up to 15 miles per hour. You cannot ride them on the sidewalk, but you can ride them in the bike lane. You can also ride them on streets where the speed limit is less than 25 miles per hour.

4) How much does it cost to ride an e-scooter?

JUMP says it will charge its users 15 cents per minute. A 15-min ride will cost you $2.25.

5) Do you have to wear a helmet?

Yes and No. Under a new law that kicked in this year (AB-2989) helmets ARE required for riders under the age of 18. Adults are not required to wear helmets, but they are recommended.

Sacramento City Officials are working to put together rules and regulations for e-scooter riders. They are expected to come up with a new ordinance sometime in the Spring.

Continue the conversation with Mayde on Facebook.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: City of Davis considers banning e-scooters

The City of Davis plans to adopt an "urgency ordinance" next week to prohibit e-scooter programs from coming to town. But why the urgency?