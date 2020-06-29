250 electric scooters return to Downtown Sacramento

Spin is the first company with rentable electric scooters to return since the city halted operations since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — One of the early casualties of the coronavirus pandemic were electric scooters and bikes.

The city of Sacramento officially paused the use of the shared e-operations on April 14, 2020. However, most companies had already taken scooters and bikes off the road.

On Monday, June 22, Sacramento officially allowed e-commuting companies to come back, paving the way for Spin to deliver 250 scooters to the Capitol city.

To coincide with city regulations, Spin employees are sanitizing and disinfecting its scooters twice a day and anyone who performs maintenance on the scooters is required to wear personal protective equipment, including gloves, safety glasses, and masks.

"We are communicating directly with our riders through in-app notifications and email, our website, partnerships with third-party organizations, and local governments to ensure riders know the precautions we take for their safety and their responsibility for ensuring their own safety and the safety of others," Spin said in a press release.

Dr. George Rutherford, Head of the Division of Infectious Disease and Global Epidemiology at the University of California - San Francisco, said scooters and eventually, bicycles, when they return to Sacramento, are safer to use right now because they're out in the open.

"You’re not exposed to the driver or other passengers and they to you," Rutherford said.

He added it's important riders also wipe down the handles and other areas passengers routinely touch.

The company is asking all riders to wash their hands before and after riding, maintain at least six feet of distance between you and other riders, wear a face covering, and follow local government health orders.

Users who download the app can find the nearest scooter in their area.

