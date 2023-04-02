x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Electrical fire damages South Sacramento home

Firefighters say everyone inside the home made it out safely.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An electrical fire damaged a south Sacramento home Sunday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet.

Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters arrived to the 7400 block of Fleming Avenue after reports came in of a house fire.

The fire was isolated to an add-on in the rear of the house. Firefighters say all of the people who were inside of the house at the time were able to make it out safely.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

Watch more from ABC10: 1 dead in I-80 crash near Auburn involving tour bus, five cars | Top 10

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Before You Leave, Check This Out