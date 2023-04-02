Electrical fire damages South Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An electrical fire damaged a south Sacramento home Sunday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet.
Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters arrived to the 7400 block of Fleming Avenue after reports came in of a house fire.
The fire was isolated to an add-on in the rear of the house. Firefighters say all of the people who were inside of the house at the time were able to make it out safely.
Firefighters say the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.
Watch more from ABC10: 1 dead in I-80 crash near Auburn involving tour bus, five cars | Top 10
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9