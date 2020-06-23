8 vehicles shot at Elk Grove apartment complex overnight

Eight vehicles were hit with bullets and a gate at the complex was knocked down by a fleeing vehicle. No people or buildings were struck.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Eight vehicles were shot up at an apartment complex in Elk Grove overnight.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, police responded to the Bella Vista apartment complex, located near Di Lusso Drive and Bruceville Road, just before 3 a.m.

No people were injured, and no apartment buildings were struck in the shooting, but investigators say eight vehicles were hit and a gate was smashed over by a fleeing vehicle. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call 916-714-5115.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: