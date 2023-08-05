Elk Grove Officer Ty Lenehan honored at California Peace Officers Ceremony

Monday marked the 45th Annual California Peace Officer's Memorial Ceremony.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elk Grove Officer Tyler "Ty" Lenehan was honored Monday at the 45th Annual California Peace Officer's Memorial Ceremony.

Lenehan was struck and killed in a wrong-way crash caused by a suspected DUI driver on Highway 99 in January 2022.

Lenehan was one of seven other peace officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last year.

2023 Officers Honored

Officer Michael Wall of the Los Angeles County Probation Department died in 2021 and was enrolled from prior years for the ceremony.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta were among those who spoke at Monday's ceremony.

Who was Officer Tyler "Ty" Lenehan?

Lenehan joined EGPD in 2016. He was a six-year veteran of the police department. He took pride in serving his community and his work was recognized by all in Elk Grove. He also served with the Citrus Heights and Galt police departments.

Josh Magdaleno is a sergeant for the Elk Grove Police Department motor unit, and said at Lenehan's funeral, "In the years to come, the Elk Grove Police Department will become stronger because of Ty bringing everyone together."

According to EGPD Chief Timothy Albright, Lenehan was a husband, a father to his two children, a son, a friend, a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and a family member to those at the department.

"Officer Lenehan’s service will never be forgotten. His positive attitude, infectious smile, and bright personality will forever be missed," EGPD said in a press release.

