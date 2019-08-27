SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Update: 3:15 p.m.:

An Elk Grove Unified student ended up in police custody after posting what authorities are calling a threat on social media. The threat was reported to the Elk Grove Unified School District's Department of Safety and Security Tuesday afternoon.

The student was quickly identified, according to EGUSD.

"Preliminary information indicated that the student had made the threat toward their previous non-EGUSD school," said the Elk Grove Unified School District in a statement. "Within minutes, the authorities had the student who had posted the social media threat in custody."

Update 2:10 p.m.:

A student from Elk Grove is in police custody after threats lead to multiple to several Sacramento area schools to either go on lockdown or shelter in place, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff Department.

The threats were posted to social media, however, law enforcement wouldn't say which platform the threats were posted to. It was described that the threat was "shooting related."

Investigators are not looking for any other suspects.

Update 1:45 p.m.:

As of 1:45 p.m., all schools are resuming normal activities and safety measures have been lifted.

Original story:

Four Sacramento area schools are either on lockdown or sheltering in place after a threat was discovered on social media, according to authorities.

Rio Americano High School and Jesuit High School are on lockdown while El Camino Fundamental High School and Del Dayo Elementary School are being told by law enforcement to shelter in place.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, the threat alluded to a school shooting. Investigators believe the person behind the threat is a former student, but that suspect is not believed to be on campus.

The threat and lockdown come just one day after a panel discussion was held to allow students to voice their concerns about the racial climate of the school after a hate-filled post on social media aimed at African-Americans who attend Rio Americano High School was discovered.

This message was posted to the San Juan Unified School District's website.

Parents can find updates on the San Juan Unified School District. The school district also provides instructions on what to do in a situation like this.

Students who see or hear anything they find threatening can submit a tip through the schools Tell Someone System.

This is a developing story.