Multiple warming centers open in Sacramento region as overnight temperatures drop

With colder overnight temperatures forecasted, the city of Elk Grove and city of Sacramento will open several warming center locations for the unhoused population.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In preparation for the forecasted low overnight temperatures, several warming centers will be open across Sacramento for people who need a warm place to stay.

The Elk Grove warming centers will open from 8 p.m. - 8 a.m. from Tuesday, Feb. 22, through Thursday, Feb. 24. The center will be at the Wackford Community Complex, 9014 Bruceville Road.

The warming center is open to adults 18 and older. Families with children will be referred to a motel voucher program through the Elk Grove Homeless Assistance Resource Team (HART).

Facial coverings will be required and pets are not permitted in the warming center.

In addition to the city of Elk Grove-operated warming center, several other warming centers will be open across Sacramento.

City of Sacramento will open the following warming center locations:

City Hall Lobby from 8 p.m. - 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, Feb. 24.

Sacramento County will open the following warming center locations:

DHA Annex from 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 25.

Creekside Adult School from 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 25.

Other Sacramento warming center locations:

Capitol City SDA Church from 6 p.m. - 8 a.m. beginning Monday, Feb. 21, through Saturday, Feb. 26.

Union Gospel Mission from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. beginning Monday, Feb. 21, through Saturday, Feb. 26.

More information about the Sacramento County warming center can be found here.

