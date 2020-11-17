Driver going 105 mph in deadly crash on Elkhorn Blvd., CHP said

CHP said the speedometer in the car was stuck at 105 when they got to the scene of the deadly crash.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after crashing into a tree on Elkhorn Blvd. near North Highlands early Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver was going at least 105 miles per hour when the Chevy Impala crashed into a tree. The impact killed the driver and tore the car into four pieces.

The speed limit in the area is 45 miles per hour.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. and closed Elkhorn Blvd. between Don Julio Blvd. and Sprig Dr. for several hours. The road is back open now.