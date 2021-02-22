Man dies after alleged robbery at South Sacramento business

Sacramento police said a customer went into the store and found an employee with "a life-threatening injury."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating an alleged robbery that resulted in one person dead Monday.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers received a call for a "report of suspicious circumstances" around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at a business along the 1100 block of 43rd Avenue.

A customer told police they went to the store and found an employee "with a life-threatening injury." The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the business and took the employee to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by the medical staff, according to a press release.

After investigating, officers determined the victim was injured during a possible robbery of the store.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and are still looking for possible witnesses and evidence. The investigation is still in the early stages and anyone with information about it should contact the Sacramento Police Department. Police say that callers might be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 if they have any information.

