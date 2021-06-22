Major Sacramento area employers join forces to fund new job opportunities

The Sacramento Sustainable Communities Collaborative helps pay for weeks of job training in solar installation and other energy-related fields.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some major employers are joining forces to help improve underserved communities. The Sacramento Sustainable Communities Collaborative said they are just one solution to provide opportunities and good paying jobs across the region.

The collaborative helps pay for weeks of job training in solar installation and other energy-related fields.

"It was very fun, very exciting and just a big surprise," said Renee Tyler.

Tyler applied for the so-called Energy Baron program. She went through training and now has a job at Eco-Alpha. It is one of only two Black-owned environmental engineering firms in Sacramento.

"It was very encouraging, and (was) also putting out hope even though the pandemic is still going on," Tyler said.

Sacramento's own Dusty Baker, the Houston Astros manager and also owner of Baker Energy, was at the last major sustainable communities graduation ceremony before the pandemic. The collaborative pledged to educate up to 200 students ages 18 to 30 in the hands-on technical skills needed to work in the energy sector.

"You actually have students who are in the course who have been hired by solar companies and construction companies,” said Jose Bodipo-Memba with SMUD. “This is definitely not just about the demonstration. It's about putting folks to work."

Participants spent five weeks training, and a select number of students actually got to install solar shade trees across Sacramento. Bodipo-Memba says the trees will be used to offset energy costs from local buildings and provide power to visitors.

"And so, we've been coming together with... SMUD, UC Davis, the Sacramento Black Chamber, the Urban League, the Kings, and the list goes on,” said Tyrone Roderick Williams with the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency. “But, we're not coming together to talk about our issues. We're coming together to solve issues."

Williams notes the solar tree project is a $300,000 commitment from the collaborative.

"So, this is the first of what will be many projects that provide training but more importantly provide access to jobs with careers," Williams said.

They're not stopping at solar trees. Tyler, for example, landed her job in the second project funded by the collaborative. Eco-Alpha's Energy Baron program is owned by a husband and wife duo.

"It's meant the most to us during COVID in order to train people that live and work in Sacramento,” said Melanie Okoro and Uzoma Okoro. “And then create job opportunities during the pandemic."

Azizza Davis Goines, president of the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce, said that each new project meets three requirements.

"One had to be workforce development, one had to be education, and one had to be we leave something in the community that the community can use," Goines said.

The collaborative has so far pledged fund close to $400,000 in various projects. To learn more about how you can sign up visit https://www.smud.org/sustainablecommunities.

