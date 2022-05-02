Lockdown lifted at Encina High School and Katherine Johnson Middle School after fight on campus | Update

Lockdowns were lifted at Encina Preparatory High School and Katherine Johnson Middle School after a fight on campus where a student was stabbed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — According to a pop-up message on Encina Preparatory High School's website, a lockdown was lifted Monday morning after a student was stabbed during a fight on campus in Sacramento.

The lockdown at Katherine Johnson Middle School, which is on the same campus, has also been lifted. Both schools are part of the San Juan Unified School District.

According to a statement from San Juan Unified School District, a fight happened Monday morning between two high school students during first period near the back of the campus. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one student stabbed another student "superficially" and the student who was stabbed "just needs stitches."

The injured student is getting medical attention. The fight is under investigation.

The district said the school day with continue as normal. Families that want to pick up their students can check out their students at the front office.

