Student stabbed at Encina High School in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a student was stabbed at Encina Preparatory High School Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said a female student stabbed another female student just after 10 a.m. The student who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Encina Preparatory High School and Katherine Johnson Middle School sent out an email to parents and families that said the schools are in a precautionary shelter-in-place due to the incident on campus.

School officials said students will be dismissed at each school’s scheduled end times. For Katherine Johnson it is 11:30 a.m. and for Encina Preparatory High School it is 1:40 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the student suspected of stabbing another student was detained.

