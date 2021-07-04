Eric Church bringing the 'Gather Again' tour to Sacramento in 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Country fans... it's time to go to church.
Country music artist Eric Church has announced tour dates for the 'Gather Again' tour in 2022 and it includes a stop in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center.
Church's announcement marks one of the first big concert tours since the COVID-19 pandemic halted touring.
In a tweet sent out early Wednesday morning, Eric Church promised fans that "We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again…." announcing his first tour since his 2019 Double Down tour.
The Grammy award-winning artist is scheduled to play at the Golden 1 Center on May 11, 2022, one of the final stops on the 55-city tour. The "Gather Again" Tour kicks off this fall in Kentucky.
Tickets go on sale for his fan club on Tuesday, May 4 before opening to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7 through Ticketmaster.
