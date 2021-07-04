Eric Church bringing the 'Gather Again' tour to Sacramento in 2022

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 7, 2021.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Country fans... it's time to go to church.

Country music artist Eric Church has announced tour dates for the 'Gather Again' tour in 2022 and it includes a stop in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center.

Church's announcement marks one of the first big concert tours since the COVID-19 pandemic halted touring.

In a tweet sent out early Wednesday morning, Eric Church promised fans that "We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again…." announcing his first tour since his 2019 Double Down tour.

The Grammy award-winning artist is scheduled to play at the Golden 1 Center on May 11, 2022, one of the final stops on the 55-city tour. The "Gather Again" Tour kicks off this fall in Kentucky.

We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again….

The Gather Again Tour is coming, visit https://t.co/UW6nq0F87U for details and to join the Church Choir for access to presale tickets. pic.twitter.com/LLGyXp4V28 — Eric Church (@ericchurch) April 7, 2021

Tickets go on sale for his fan club on Tuesday, May 4 before opening to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7 through Ticketmaster.

